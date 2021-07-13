TOP Hits One Day Trading Volume of $169,700.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $169,700.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00883534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005401 BTC.

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

