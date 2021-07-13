UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Reaches $2.76 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and $2.81 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00008891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00402106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

