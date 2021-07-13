MONK (MONK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $827.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $965,083.45 and $827.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MONK has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001482 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008811 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001677 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,839,835 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

