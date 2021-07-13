J2 Global, Inc. (NYSE:JCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NYSE:JCOM) to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. J2 Global posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global stock opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $145.55.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

