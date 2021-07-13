nCino, Inc. (NYSE:NCNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. (NYSE:NCNO) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for nCino’s earnings. nCino posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nCino will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nCino.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $156,425.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,681,955.00.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

