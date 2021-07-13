Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. CDW reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $419,725.00. Insiders sold 16,895 shares of company stock worth $2,809,929 over the last quarter.

Shares of CDW opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. CDW has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.