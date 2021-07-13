Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 238,094 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 238,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIV stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

