Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

