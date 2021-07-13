Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 401,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $13,804,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $13,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.