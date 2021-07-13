Woodline Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 191.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,769 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in HP were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

