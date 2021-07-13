Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.73 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Asana by 19,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,850,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

NYSE ASAN opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.48. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

