Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the first quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 240,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after buying an additional 97,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $10,466,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $185.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $186.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.