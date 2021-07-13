Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 7,412 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 75.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 180,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

