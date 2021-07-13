Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,962,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 58,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $384.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.57 and a 1 year high of $386.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

