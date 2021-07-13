Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $247,913,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,122,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

NASDAQ Z opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $793,095.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,594.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

