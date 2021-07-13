Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.73 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $253.55 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.42 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.72.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $2,353,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,853 shares of company stock worth $56,751,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

