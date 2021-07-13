PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.27 million and $134.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,532.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.18 or 0.01442202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00421876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00078643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

