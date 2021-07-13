Baudax Bio, Inc. (NYSE:BXRX) Director Buys $19,500.00 in Stock

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NYSE:BXRX) Director Winston J. Churchill bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

NYSE:BXRX opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.94.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.