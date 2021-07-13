Joseph Ditrolio Purchases 2,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NYSE:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NYSE:LFMD) Director Joseph Ditrolio bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $20,880.00.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

