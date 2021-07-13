Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 264.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $279.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.34. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $280.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

