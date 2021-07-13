Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 788 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

