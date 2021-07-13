Caption Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Caption Management LLC cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 97.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,521 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $152,241,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after buying an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after buying an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after buying an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after buying an additional 2,069,877 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.86.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

