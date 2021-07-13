Caption Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,161,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.