Captrust Financial Advisors Has $13.32 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303,674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

