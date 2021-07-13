Caption Management LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BRF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BRF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BRF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BRF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

BRFS stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.82. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.