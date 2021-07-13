Caption Management LLC Takes Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $3,680,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

