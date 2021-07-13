Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $38,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

