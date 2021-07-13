DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $205,079.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and $205,079.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,491,786 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

