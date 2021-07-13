Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $195.00

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $45,232.65 and $195.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CRYPTO:BCAC) is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 502,399,437 coins. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

