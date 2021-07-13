Emercoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,662.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $12,662.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,786,857 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

