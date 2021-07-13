Cowen Boosts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $21.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERIC. Citigroup set a $13.02 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

