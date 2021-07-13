Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

