Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $518,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 510,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after buying an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 34,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock opened at $168.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

