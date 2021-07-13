Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

