Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.61. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.57.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.