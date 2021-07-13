SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

