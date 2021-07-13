Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

