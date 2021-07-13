HBK Investments L P Sells 50,500 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

HBK Investments L P decreased its position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Z were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTPZ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTPZ opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

