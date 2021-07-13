HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 125,001 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.72% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRAC. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

