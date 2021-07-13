HBK Investments L P Sells 276,582 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

HBK Investments L P lowered its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,582 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.29% of Reinvent Technology Partners worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTP opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

