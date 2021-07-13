HBK Investments L P Purchases New Holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $25,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,908,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

