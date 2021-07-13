Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,803 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

