HBK Investments L P Purchases New Shares in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.13% of NexImmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter worth $5,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at $9,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

NEXI opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NEXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

