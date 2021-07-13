HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.22% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $5,381,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $3,386,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.