HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDAC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

