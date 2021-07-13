Insider Buying: Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Director Acquires 6,157 Shares of Stock

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Director Brian Lavergne purchased 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$23,827.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,218,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,456,670.86.

TSE:SRX opened at C$3.85 on Tuesday. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.67.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.63.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

