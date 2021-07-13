Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NYSE:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NYSE:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $22,800.00.

NYSE:TCDA opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $27.06.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

