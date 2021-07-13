Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $477.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $481.27.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.