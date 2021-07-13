Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,973 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,041,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $59.76 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.