Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

